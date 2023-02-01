East Buchanan's Rylee Parker signs with Iowa Central

(GOWER, Mo) On National Signing Day, East Buchanan Senior, Rylee Parker made it official that he would play football in college.
Parker signed with Iowa Central and will play linebacker.
"You know I started off in Middle school as a lineman and now I'm going to college as a linebacker. I never really thought I could make it until this year, and I am just really excited to see what the future holds," said Parker.
Parker is one of 2 Bulldogs headed to Iowa Central. His teammate Ethan Bailey will join him as well with the Tritons.
"I mean, those two guys, they've been part of this since the beginning since I got here. I inherited them as sophomores. And you can just see how much they've grown since then. And I really hope to see that that translates to college and I think it will," said East Buchanan Head Coach Dan Ritter.
Parker has been a key part of the East Buchanan Football Team, especially the last 2 seasons as he helped the Bulldogs win Back-to-Back State Championships.
Parker ended his Senior year with Becoming a Unanimous 1st-Teall All-State Linebacker and will now head up to Fort Dodge, Iowa.
"I really liked the coaching staff. Coach Donovan, he's the one that recruited me. And I just really like the coaching staff. They welcomed me in and their facilities are really nice," said Parker. "I'm looking forward to meeting new friends and making new memories".