Enjoying the multi-sport challenge

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It's time for the postseason in a few high school sports.
For one Lafayette senior, she's heading into the playoffs in different sports.
From the field to the course it's going to be a busy week for Lafayette senior Makenzie Leake.
“It's difficult because there's something always hurting there's something always going on but it's fun to do and fun to manage,” Makenzie says.
Leake will compete in the Class 2 District Four golf tournament on Monday trying to punch her ticket to state while also trying to help lead the Irish softball team through district play.
“It's been fun. I know it's been really difficult for her just because the softball season is so grueling. And we play so much, but she's going out there and competing with really not a lot of daily practice just in golf, just just going out there on her own,” Lafayette softball coach Jeff Leake says.
Playing two sports in the same season takes a lot of time, practice and flexibility to make it all work but Leake seems to handle it all okay.
“With golf, you get to meet new people, you get to meet like, it's more not as much as you're playing against anybody you're playing with people. But in softball, it's definitely getting to watch everybody else do well and watch everybody else grow,” Makenzie says.
It will be a special week for the senior as she tries to keep her seasons alive, but it also marks the start of an end of an era. The last postseason softball run with her dad, as her head coach. “It’s fun because we get to talk about the game on the way home but then again, we have to talk about the game on the way home,” Makenzie says. “And it's kind of hard to turn the player and the coach off at the same time.”
It's not always easy to be the coach's kid but Makenzie seemed to use it all as motivation to make herself better.
“I think she kind of uses that as fuel and uses it to work on her game and improve her game and prove to everybody that she's deserving of the playing time,” Jeff says.
So eventually the golf and softball seasons will end this fall. But her dad wants Makenzie to enjoy it all for as long as she can.
“One day and one day pretty soon I'm not going to be sitting on a bucket catching for anymore, but maybe we can go, maybe we'll play around the golf I guess,” Jeff says.
On Tuesday, Class 3 District 8 softball, the Irish take on Richmond at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage Park.