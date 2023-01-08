Father-Son duo enjoy coaching against each other

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A lot of kids play for their parents, but it's not very often you see a kid coach against their parent. Which is exactly what is happening in the KCI.
"The first time we ever played last year, it was kind of different at first, like do I talk to him before the game do I try to remain just away from him," said Braydn Kemper.
"It's obviously different anytime you play against a former player or, or former coach head on staff. And then he's been both of those, and he's my kids," said Bryce Kemper.
Braydn Kemper, and Bryce Kemper are coaching rivals team.
Bryce, with more than 15-years of Head Coaching experience, leads Mid-Buchanan. While Braydn Kemper, in just year 2 of being a Head Coach, leads North Platte.
It's a special bond they share because Braydn grew up on the sidelines watching his dad coach.
"Whether it's been King City or Mid-Buch. He's been right there all the way on the sidelines of all those games. So it's still kind of weird when he's not there," said Bryce.
"I've been in a gym ever since I was little since my dad started coaching in King City. So being in that gym, seeing that team atmosphere, I always wanted to be on the bus, I always wanted to have you hanging out with the guys," said Braydn.
Both are very competitive coaches, and have already went head-to-head 3 times.
With Bryce taking the bragging rights in all 3 of the games.
"Even though you love the kid, you don't, you know, you don't want to lose those games to him," said Bryce.
"Hopefully we can get get them here pretty soon," said Braydn.
This competition also reminding them about the glory days, where Bryce also controlled the early matchups.
"Just kind of took us back to NCAA Football days when we were playing on the video games all the time. So you know, it's we've kind of competed against each other all our lives. So not a lots of different now," said Bryce.
"But like that NCAA football game, we like you said, hopefully we can get him some time he was beaten me forever. And then I finally beat him and he shut off the internet," said Braydn.
It won't be too long before the younger Kemper gets to brag in the head-to-head matchup. And when it happens, it will be most likely be remembered forever.
"No, I hope it takes him a long, long time to do it," said Bryce.
"He won't hear the end of it from me and probably any of the family members either. So, I think here in the next couple years, I think North Platte and Mid-Buch have a pretty nice little thing going competing wise, I think it can be a pretty good little rivalry," said Braydn.