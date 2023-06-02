Father Tolton tops Golden Eagles, Sego racks up 14 saves in semifinal round match

(FENTON, Mo.) The Bishop LeBlond girls soccer team battled for 80 minutes on Friday, but Father Tolton's lone goal was enough to beat the Golden Eagles.
Father Tolton won the Class 1 semifinal round game in Fenton, 1-0, Friday afternoon.
Bishop LeBlond had just two shots on the day, while Father Tolton racked up 22 total shots, but Golden Eagles goalie Maddie Sego did her best in goal.
Sego finished with 14 saves on the day and helped keep it to 1-0 game.
The Golden Eagles still have a chance to finish their season with a win. LeBlond will play Saxony Lutheran at 10 a.m. on Saturday.