Fields scores 26 as Central defeats Benton in Cardinal Classic

  • Updated
Gabe Fields

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Final day of the 5th Annual Benton Boys Basketball Cardinal Classic was on Saturday and Central and Benton facing off to close out the weekend.

Central jumped out to a 8-4 lead at the end of the 1st in a slow offensive quarter for both teams.

In the 2nd quarter, Benton took the lead after a Lincoln Goodwin floater giving Benton a 11-10 lead.

But Gabe Fields and Central went to work, retaking the lead and went into half up 31 to 18.

Central outscored Benton 21 to 7 in the final 6:29 of the 1st half.

"I just more than anything, wanted us to bounce back and bring great effort, bring great energy, bring great enthusiasm. And I think as a whole, we did that today," said Central Head Coach Jacob Kimble.

The 2nd half, Central stayed red hot as they led 42-26 at the end of the 3rd quarter, and went on to win 63-45.

"I thought today we played as a team together. You know, every pass, every shot we took, you know, was confident. And you know, we believe in ourselves and we pull together as a team," said Central Guard, Shadai Ndamboma.

"It was a really good team win. I thought we all came together mentally, and we just showed up. I think it's a good win  from bouncing back from Van Horn, because Van Horn we struggled a little bit. And today, I think it's really good that we just came out and played and showed who we really were," said Fields.

FINAL STATS:

Central:                                                            Benton:

Gabe Fields: 26 points                               Lincoln Goodwin: 13 points

Brock Williamson: 9 points                         Zach Smith: 9 points

Gabe Galloway: 7 points                            Denver Domann: 8 points

