Finley hired as new Lafayette Football Head Coach

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish announcing their new football head coach on Tuesday.
"Ultimately we want to win, we are out there to compete and win championships and that’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put these guys in position to be successful,” said New Lafayette Head Coach, Scott Finley.
Chillicothe native Scott Finley will take over the reins for the program.
"I'm just so excited to meet the guys tomorrow. I get a chance to meet with coaches face-to-face players face to face, and just really excited to get started," said Finley.
Finley has been the head coach at Carrollton high school for the last 4 years, but Lafayette has always been on his radar, even since his college days.
“I really liked St. Joe, I had family here back then. my family was actually in the Lafayette area, so that’s kind of really what it was. I was comfortable, I liked it there and I just think things happen for a reason. It feels like the timing was just perfect this time around," said Finley.
While he is ready to help bring the program success, he knows that for some he will be their 3rd head coach in high school, but he is ready to show commitment and get the future going.
“Some of these guys will be their 3rd head coach, and that’s the message we send. I'm going to meet with several of the guys tomorrow night and that's what I'm gonna tell them, ‘guys the program is stable, we are moving forward and I'm excited about what we've got ahead of us’,” said Finley.
While the season is still months away. It is safe to say coach Finley is ready to get the season rolling
“I'm very, very excited about the opportunity to be here and be a part of Fighting Irish football and I can't wait to get there," said Finley.