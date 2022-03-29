 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 70 REMAINS VALID UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT
TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL KANSAS

JOHNSON KS            LINN KS               MIAMI

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

LEAVENWORTH           WYANDOTTE

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MISSOURI

SALINE

IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSOURI

CALDWELL              CARROLL               DAVIESS
GRUNDY                HARRISON              LIVINGSTON
MERCER

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

BUCHANAN              CLINTON               DEKALB
GENTRY                WORTH

IN WEST CENTRAL MISSOURI

CASS                  CLAY                  JACKSON
JOHNSON MO            LAFAYETTE             PLATTE
RAY

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, BELTON, BETHANY, BRAYMER,
BRECKENRIDGE, CAMERON, CARROLLTON, CHILLICOTHE, CLARKSDALE,
CONCORDIA, EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, FORT LEAVENWORTH, GALLATIN,
GLADSTONE, GRANT CITY, HAMILTON, HARRISONVILLE, HIGGINSVILLE,
INDEPENDENCE, JAMESPORT, KANSAS CITY, KANSAS CITY KANSAS,
KEARNEY, KING CITY, LA CYGNE, LANSING, LATHROP, LAWSON,
LEAVENWORTH, LENEXA, LEXINGTON, LIBERTY, LOUISBURG, MARSHALL,
MAYSVILLE, MERCER, MOUND CITY, ODESSA, OLATHE, OSAWATOMIE,
OSBORN, OVERLAND PARK, PAOLA, PARKVILLE, PLATTE CITY, PLATTSBURG,
PLEASANT HILL, PLEASANTON, POLO, PRINCETON, RAYMORE, RICHMOND,
RIVERSIDE, SHAWNEE, ST. JOSEPH, ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY,
STANLEY, STEWARTSVILLE, TRENTON, UNION STAR, WARRENSBURG,
WEATHERBY LAKE, AND WESTON.

Finley hired as new Lafayette Football Head Coach

  • Updated
  • 0
Finley announced as new Irish Head Coach

Scott Finley announced on twitter as new head football coach at Lafayette High School.

 Newsroom

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish announcing their new football head coach on Tuesday.

"Ultimately we want to win, we are out there to compete and win championships and that’s what we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put these guys in position to be successful,” said New Lafayette Head Coach, Scott Finley.

Chillicothe native Scott Finley will take over the reins for the program.

"I'm just so excited to meet the guys tomorrow. I get a chance to meet with coaches face-to-face players face to face, and just really excited to get started," said Finley.

Finley has been the head coach at Carrollton high school for the last 4 years, but Lafayette has always been on his radar, even since his college days.

“I really liked St. Joe, I had family here back then. my family was actually in the Lafayette area, so that’s kind of really what it was. I was comfortable, I liked it there and I just think things happen for a reason. It feels like the timing was just perfect this time around," said Finley.

While he is ready to help bring the program success, he knows that for some he will be their 3rd head coach in high school, but he is ready to show commitment and get the future going.

“Some of these guys will be their 3rd head coach, and that’s the message we send. I'm going to meet with several of the guys tomorrow night and that's what I'm gonna tell them, ‘guys the program is stable, we are moving forward and I'm excited about what we've got ahead of us’,” said Finley.

While the season is still months away. It is safe to say coach Finley is ready to get the season rolling

“I'm very, very excited about the opportunity to be here and be a part of Fighting Irish football and I can't wait to get there," said Finley.

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 