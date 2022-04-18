Flaska signs with Johnson County Community College

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Isabella Flaska made it official on Monday by signing her National Letter of Intent, that she will continue her volleyball career at the next level.
In front of her family and friends, Flaska signing her NLI to Johnson County Community College where she will play Volleyball for the Cavaliers.
Flaska has been a crucial part of Central's Volleyball Team and she says that she is ready to prove what she can do at the next level, and says the Cavaliers team oriented style helped with her decision.
"I really want to just improve my volleyball skills and be on the same level as everybody else. And I want to prove myself that even though I did come from a small town compared to Kansas City, I can still be at a high level high playing level. When I went there, it was very they were so uplifting and like such like team oriented. They always talked about how they do team dinners and how they're just super close," said Flaska.
And Flaska making sure to thank her longtime coach, Monica Flaska.
"I just want to thank my mom a lot because she was has been my coach throughout everything through rec through club and through school. And I could not have done it without her," said Isabella Flaska.