Former Bearcat Hudgins, signs qualifying offer with Rockets

(Houston, Tx) Former Northwest Bearcat Trevor Hudgins will remain with the Houston Rockets organization.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday that the Former Bearcat Guard has signed a qualifying offer and will remain on a two-way contract for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
Rockets G Trevor Hudgins has signed a qualifying offer and will remain on a two-way contract for the 2023-2024 season, his agent @georgelangberg of GSL Sports Group tells ESPN. Hudgins averaged 19 points for the Rockets’ G League affiliate last season.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2023
Hudgins averaged 18.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Rockets' G-League affiliate the Rio Grand Valley Vipers.
On the road in the G-League, Hudgins averaged 22.9 points, 43.5% from 3pt, 6.2 assists. At home, Hudgins averaged 17.1 pts, 31.4% 3p, 5.9 asts.
In the NBA, Hudgins played in 5 games with the Rockets, averaging 5.6 minutes, 1.8 pts on 22.2% shooting. in 3 out of the 5 games, He has come away with a 3-point bucket.
His career highs with the Rockets, 14 minutes, 3 assists, 3 points, 100% FG shooting.