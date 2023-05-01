 Skip to main content
Former Bearcat Linebacker Sam Phillips receives invite to Chiefs Rookie Minicamp

Sam Phillips

(MARYVILLE, Mo) On Monday, Former Northwest Bearcat Linebacker Sam Phillips telling KQ2 Sports that he has received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp.

Phillips finished with 180+ tackles in his Northwest Bearcat career. 

This past season he finished with 54 tackles, including 13.0 tackles for a loss.

Phillips now looks to impress at the Chiefs Rookie Minicamp.

