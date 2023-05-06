Former Benedictine Raven Okorafor, signs with the Eagles

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles announced 9 signings of Undrafted Free Agents.
One of the 9 new rookie signings is Former Benedictine Raven, Chim Okorafor.
Okorafor played Offensive line for the Ravens this past season where he helped the team to an 11-2 overall.
He has had an active offseason, as he was originally drafted in the USFL as the 64th pick to the Michigan panthers back in February of 2023. Okorafor then received an invite to the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles Rookie Minicamp this week.
Now, Okorafor was officially announced that he was signed as an Undrafted Free Agent.
Okorafor joins 8 other Rookie's who have signed with the Eagles this weekend.