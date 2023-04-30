 Skip to main content
Former Griffon, DJ Stirgus signs with Commanders as UDFA

  • Updated
  • 0
DJ Stirgus
Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) After the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Former Missouri Western Defensive Back, DJ Stirgus announced on Twitter that he has signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted Free Agent.

Stirgus finished with 26 tackles, 5 PBU's and an interception in the 2022 season.

He also was named on the Elite 100 1st Team in January.

We will have more from Stirgus on his signing and decision on Monday May 1st.

