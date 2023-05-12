Former Griffon safety Jonathan Owens signs deal with Packers

(GREEN BAY, Wisc.) Early Friday afternoon, former Missouri Western defensive back Jonathan Owens signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.
Owens originally an Undrafted Free Agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2018 before being cut and the Houston Texans signing him in the summer of 2019.
He spent the next few seasons between the practice squad and the 53-man roster for the Texans. In the 2022 season, Owens started all 17 regular season games for Houston.
Owens finished last season with 125 tackles, 84 solo tackles, 1 sack and 4 pass deflections.
Welcome to Green Bay, @jjowens_3!#Packers sign safety Jonathan Owens 📰: https://t.co/kluVy54hCh #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/KYArPPms6r— Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 12, 2023
Now, the Green Bay Packers announcing that Owens has officially signed with the team and will wear the number 34.
Reports saying Owens signed a 1-year deal with Green Bay.