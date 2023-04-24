Former Griffon working to achieve Football dream

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) We are just Days away from the 2023 NFL Draft, and draft prospects continue to prepare for a chance at a shot in the NFL.
Missouri Western's Former Defensive Lineman, AJ Crayton is one of those hoping to hear his name called
"I can't even put it into words man," said Crayton.
In 2022, Crayton was All-MIAA Honorable Mention. Crayton finished his career with 10 sacks, 42 solo tackles playing in 35 games..
"I wasn't as finely tuned at the beginning of the stage and now I look back at it, and I obviously became a leader at that point in time. I became a mentor to the young guys later in my years. It was definitely a hard work in process when looking back at it now. But, I'm thankful for Missouri Western because it made me a man," said Crayton.
Training for a chance in the NFL started pretty soon after the season ended, and Crayton has been moving in the right direction to make a push in the big leagues.
"I think that really helped them (Crayton and Kobe Cummings) kind of Excel a lot faster in the process, we had some weight to trim down some definitely some conditioning to do for both of them. But, they put in the work," said Full Throttle Fitness Trainer, Glen Cusimano.
"You know, you look at the beauty behind it, like when I say process I'm meaning, it's like a transformation, my body changed from being out of shape to being finally tuned into a machine," said Crayton.
After his Pro Days and Workouts, Crayton hoped teams saw his competitive drive and hunger to win and succeed.
"When teams look at me back at Pro Day, even when adversity comes, you don't get the times you want, you don't get everything that you're working so hard for. I'm able to face adversity and eat it up and still perform," said Crayton.
While it might be a long few days of waiting, making it to the league has always been a dream of Crayton's.
"I used to tell my grandmother at a young age that she'll be there watching me get my name called. I feel like I owe her a promise. She passed away a few years back but I definitely have that chip on my shoulder and it's just been a dream to work towards it," said Crayton.