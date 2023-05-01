Former MWSU Defensive Back Kobe Cummings, receives invite to Chiefs Rookie Minicamp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Monday, Former Missouri Western Defensive Back Kobe Cummings told KQ2 Sports that he has received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp.
"It’s been an emotional process, but I stayed true to my faith, kept working, kept doing the little things and knew God had a plan for me all along," said Cummings.
Cummings was a standout DB for the Griffons Defense as he never finished below 3rd in total tackles in any season for Missouri Western.
Now the former Griffon will get a chance to prove himself at the next level with his hometown team, the Kansas City Chiefs.
"I was absolutely ecstatic, a rush of adrenaline came over me. To have a chance to play for my hometown team is a dream come true," said Cummings.