Former MWSU Griffon Crayton, receives Chiefs Rookie Minicamp Invite

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Former Missouri Western Griffon, AJ Crayton told KQ2 Sports early Sunday that he was received an invite to the Kansas City Chiefs Rookie Minicamp.
"Along with all the hard work and prayers implemented, the help of my representation essentially got me my invitation to camps. Been a long hard process. The light at the end of tunnel seems to be getting closer," said Crayton.
Crayton 42 tackle 10+ sacks in 35 games played and is also a 2-time honorable mention in the MIAA.
Crayton going undrafted in the 2023 NFL Draft, still getting a shot at the league with the Rookie Minicamp.
"The moment when I initially got the call was a sense of relief hence I heard nothing during the draft," said Crayton. "Now it’s like the chip on my shoulder got even bigger because I know what I’m capable of and know that it is right in front of me."