Former NFL Head Coach & Burlington Junction native, Vince Tobin has died at age 79

(KQTV) Former NFL Head Coach, Vince Tobin has passed away at the age of 79.
Tobin was born in Burlington Junction, Missouri in 1943. He attended and graduated from Maryville High School where he played football, eventually playing at the University of Missouri as a Defensive Back.
Tobin after his playing days got into coaching. He started out as a Grad Assistant with Mizzou. He Eventually became their Defensive Coordinator from 1971 to 1976.
After a few stints in the CFL and USFL, Tobin coached in the NFL.
Chicago Bears (1986-1992) Defensive Coordinator
Indianapolis Colts (1994-1995) Defensive Coordinator
Arizona Cardinals (1996-2000) Head Coach
Detroit Lions (2001) Defensive Coordinator
Green Bay Packers (2004) Special Assistant
During his time in Arizona, Tobin in 1998 helped coach the Cardinals to a 9-7 record (2nd in NFC East). He helped coach the Cardinals to their first playoff win in 51 years.