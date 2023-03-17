Galloway's 8 3s propels Lafayette to Class 4 3rd place finish

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Lafayette senior George Galloway hit eight 3-pointers and Lafayette made 16 total 3s en route to a Class 4 third-place finish Friday morning.
The Irish trailed early in the game 7-3, but they did not trail for very long as multiple 3 pointers by multiple players fueled Lafayette to retake the lead.
At Halftime, the Irish led 37-28, a big part of the 1st half lead? Defense and 3's.
The Irish went 7-15 from the 3 point line and forced 8 turnovers defensively.
The 2nd half was all Lafayette, as the shots kept raining from the 3 point line.
Lafayette finished 16-28 from 3, 57%.
The Fighting Irish defeated Father Tolton Regional Catholic, 78-56.
Lafayette senior George Galloway scored 26 points including 8-of-12 from three-point range. Senior Camden Bennett added in 21 points and nine rebounds.
"If you asked anyone up on this stage, they will tell you that's who he is in practice. That's what he did. That's his job on the team. We're not going down. That's one job on the team the structure and play alone we find them in the rhythm one offense. That's George," said Lafayette Head Coach, Kevin Bristol.
Mikey Thomas, another Lafayette senior, posted 12 points and nine assists.
The Fighting Irish third-place finish is the program's best finish since taking second place in the Class 4 state tournament in 2016.