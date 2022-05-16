Garr punches ticket to sectionals as Craig heads back to state

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Several city and area track and field athletes punched their tickets to the sectional and state rounds over the weekend.
Central senior thrower Mackenzie Garr will head back to the class five sectional round and this time she's taking two district championships with her
"It's pretty good because I'm another place I never got first in districts just last year and got done. Both even two best times time being district champs,” Garr said.
Garwin into Saturday's district round is the favorite in the shot put and the discus and she lived up to the expectations taking home the title and both events
"Distance 39 Meters the second time this year,” Garr said.
She made her first sectional appearance last season as a sophomore and our first opportunity because the pandemic took away her freshman year so this season Garr is heading to the sectional round with some PR goals and her sights set on another state appearance.
"My goal is do PRs sectionals. do on districts throwing 30 meters and 40 meters in discus heading on to state,” Garr said.
In Class One sectional round Saturday morning is soon to be SEC javelin thrower punched her ticket back to state
"That was my main goal last year was to go back to state and get state record," Stanberry thrower Lexi Craig said.
Standberry’s Lexi Craig threw a 139 feet, two inch championship toss to advance to the Class One state tournament.
"All this year I've been throwing like 3839 somewhere in that area. And then last minute threat 40 374. And so that really, really really boosted, boosted my confidence level and then thrown another 42 today just really boosted it. So I think just having those great throws have really boosted my confidence level for the state record to go get it now,” Craig said.
Craig finished second a year ago at state even after breaking the championship sight record that same day, and it's impressive she's shattering School Championship and personal records, because she just picked up throwing two years ago.
"Honestly, I told Coach practice I said, You know I have a pretty decent arm in the outfield for softball and catching so I was like, why not just give it a shot and javelin and I threw it a couple times at practice and then meets started coming. And you know, I was doing about 27 and then next slide through 30 and I just kept going up from there and so we just stuck with it,” Craig said.
The old state softball player turned her throwing ability into being a future Missouri Tiger thrower. And before she's done in high school, now she wants to take home that top finish
“Just been working really hard and practicing and outside of practice and trying to go get my goals,” Craig said.