Gibson scores 1,000th Career Point in WildCards win

(STEWARTSVILLE, Mo) Stewartsville/Osborn Senior Braxton Gibson scored his 1,000th Career Point on Friday.
Gibson needed 13 points coming into the night and finished the game with 22 points.
"It meant a lot, it was one of the goals I wanted for my Senior Year," said Gibson.
The WildCards Senior helped his team secure a win over Gilman City for the final regular season home game of the year.
Gibson reached the 13 points in just the 1st half of the game and now has reached two incredible achievements this year as he is now a 2,000 yard rusher in football and 1,000 points scorer in basketball.
"From being a 2,000 yard rusher (in football) to this, I was really happy I achieved both of those this year," said Gibson.
He also was able to achieve this goal at home, in front of family and friends.
"It means a lot actually. I really wanted to get it at home and I knew coming in I was 13 points away," said Gibson.