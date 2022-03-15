Girres wins St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Coach of the Year

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) On Tuesday, the St. Joseph School District and St. Joseph Sports, Inc. held its Annual Sports Awards.
The St. Joseph Sports, Inc. Coach of the Year award going to Bishop LeBlond Coach Mitch Girres.
"It's a really big honor. We have so many wonderful coaches here in the city. And just to be mentioned, amongst the rest of them is a privilege," said Girres.
Girres coaches Boys Basketball and Boys Golf.
"It's great to win the award. But again, without these kids, none of it's possible. I'm just so thankful to have such a wonderful group of kids in order to be able to have this award is special, and obviously with Chris (Guldan) being nominated, and then Emily (Welter) being nominated. It's just, it's a great honor and I'm really proud of our kids," said Girres.