 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Golden Eagles win Bishop LeBlond Invitational

  • 0
LeBlond Golf

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond held its annual LeBlond Invitational on Monday with many teams from Northwest Missouri who participated.

LeBlond, Maryville, Chillicothe, Barstow, Savannah, Benton, Cameron, Lafayette, Milan, east Buch, Rock Port, and Plattsburg were all in attendance.

The Lafayette Irish finished in 4th place with a team score of 351, Maryville finished in 3rd place as a team with a score of 335, while Bishop LeBlond finished 1st with a team score of 301.

In the individual portion of the invitational:

Ethan Zeit - 8th place (82) Lafayette

Ethan Scott: 7th (81) Maryville

Davis Jungbluth 6th (80) LeBlond

Sam Schoeberl: 4th (75) LeBlond

Tim Johnston: 3rd (74) LeBlond

Pat Johnston: 2nd (72) LeBlond

Check out up-to-date local high school and college sports scores right here on KQ2.com 

Recommended for you