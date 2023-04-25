Golden Eagles win Bishop LeBlond Invitational

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Bishop LeBlond held its annual LeBlond Invitational on Monday with many teams from Northwest Missouri who participated.
LeBlond, Maryville, Chillicothe, Barstow, Savannah, Benton, Cameron, Lafayette, Milan, east Buch, Rock Port, and Plattsburg were all in attendance.
The Lafayette Irish finished in 4th place with a team score of 351, Maryville finished in 3rd place as a team with a score of 335, while Bishop LeBlond finished 1st with a team score of 301.
In the individual portion of the invitational:
Ethan Zeit - 8th place (82) Lafayette
Ethan Scott: 7th (81) Maryville
Davis Jungbluth 6th (80) LeBlond
Sam Schoeberl: 4th (75) LeBlond
Tim Johnston: 3rd (74) LeBlond
Pat Johnston: 2nd (72) LeBlond