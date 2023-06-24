Green All-Stars top Silver All-Stars in Missouri 8-man football showdown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It took a stand on a two-point conversion attempt, but the Green All-Stars came away with a victory against the Silver All-Stars in the Missouri 8-man All-Star Game.
The Green team outlasted Silver, 22-20, in the 2023 edition of the annual game.
Green started the scoring in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Albany's Kemper Cline to Kobe Gibson and with the two-point conversion, Green went up 8-0.
Silver took the lead into the half because of a touchdown from King City's Ty Mooney and Stewartsville/Osborn's Braxton Gibson. Silver led 14-8 at the break.
In the third quarter, Green tied the game up on a quarterback sneak from Zander Stevinson.
To the fourth quarter, and it's Green taking back its lead. Zander Matson found the endzone. The DeKalb graduate put Green in front and the two-point conversion made it, 22-14.
Silver fought back though. Billy Lau to Porter Davis with 50 seconds to go makes it a two-point game, 22-20. On the two-point conversion, Green's JD Rich broke up the pass and the Green team comes away with a 22-20 victory.
Silver's Braxton Gibson was named the Offensive MVP and Silver's Charlie Litherbury was named Defensive MVP.