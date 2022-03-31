Greinke will make opening day start for the Royals

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) For the first time in more than a decade, Zack Greinke will take the mound for the Kansas City Royals on opening day.
"I think I've done it two other times, 3 other times, some of them bad, hopefully goes better this time," said Greinke.
"This decision was made the day before we even met for him to sign here and very clear to him expectations on what he was going to do for this club," said Royals Manager, Mike Matheny.
The Royals traded the Former Cy Young Award Winner in December of 2010, but a 1-year deal has brought the 38-year-old pitcher back to where it all started.
"I know it's something he will be excited about too, his reunion back in Kauffman Stadium and with the fanbase in KC," said Matheny.
"Yea, it'll probably be a little different but every time I pitch there, it's like a little different then when I pitch at a different place," said Greinke.
Greinke broke onto the scene in Kansas City early in his career and was sometimes the lone bright spot for the Royals during some of their down seasons.
"I don't know it's just you got memories there, that's kind of what it is, I mean you have memories from that spot," said Greinke.
And to get him back to Kansas City, Matheny made sure to tell him what he needed to hear.
"He kind of asked when we were meeting that first time, 'what do you see as my role here' and I told him 'you're throwing the first day, do you need to hear anything else?' I mean that should say it all, we're expecting you to be the guy we throw every 5th day or so," said Matheny.
Greinke in his career has 219 wins, 17 complete games, and more than 2,800 strikeouts. 931 of those strikeouts coming in a Royals uniform.
While it is a new generation of Royals players, Greinke says he just wants to pitch and help the team succeed.
"I'm just excited to be back and um, the main goal for me is to focus on my pitching and helping the team, and that's the main concentration at the moment," said Greinke.