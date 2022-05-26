Griffons announce new facility with indoor golf simulator

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Missouri Western starts the search for the next men's and women's golf coach after Greg Dillon announced his retirement this week.
The Griffons will be able to boast about the new indoor golf simulator.
The athletic department announced the new addition to the Looney Complex on Tuesday and it's the last thing Dillon wanted to do before leaving the school.
It will help the golfers practice year round despite outdoor conditions and will be a helpful tool to make them better golfers.
“The data that we're going to be getting the help that they're going to be able to, to use the self improvement to quickly analyze a swing, change things, and keep them, keep them where they're really grinding on being good, will be able to will be such a big asset,” Griffons Head Golf Coach Greg Dillon said.
“It's going to be a great time saver and space saver and repetition opportunity for our student athletes, but this is what they're used to. So, you know, we're not going to all of a sudden overtake everybody because we have a technology they don't but what it's going to do is it's going to say, hey, we take this seriously. We have a place that when the weather's bad you can continue to get better. You can grind through it and it's open as long as buildings open, it's open. All the time,” Director of Athletics Andrew Carter said.