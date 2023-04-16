Griffons Lacrosse wins by 10 on Senior Day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Missouri Western Griffons came into Sunday (7-6) on the season and on a 2-game losing skid.
But on Sunday against McKendree, the Griffons showed up ready to play.
Missouri Western coming into the game had never beaten McKendree, but on Senior Day, the Griffons would change that.
The Griffons controlled most of the possession in the 1st half.
In the 1st quarter, it only took 3 minutes and 51 seconds for the Griffons to take the lead off of a Jordan Coulon score.
Nearly 30 seconds later, Madison Brady also knocked in a score.
Caetryn Gilreath also added on a score with under 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter. The Griffons led 3-0 after the 1st.
Missouri Western kept that momentum as they didn't allow a single goal until 51 seconds left in the 1st half.
The Griffons went into the half leading 10-1.
HALFTIME:
Jordan Coulon: 3 points
Madison Brady: 2 points
Sam Pruitt: 2 points
Caetryn Gilreath: 2 points
Mikaela Ness: 1 point
The Scoring slowed down for Missouri Western in the 2nd half, but Pruitt tacked on 3 more goals and Ness added 1 more to give the Griffons a comfortable lead to hold on to.
Missouri Western went on to win this one 14-4, beating McKendree for the 1st time in Program history.
"We've never beat that team. And last year, I think we lost by a good amount of goals, like 7 goals. So beating them by 10 was a really nice feeling. It shows how much progress and improvement we've had," said Griffons Head Coach, Jessica Berg.
Giving the Seniors a win in their final home game.
"My whole family came out ahead, a big group that came with me to walk me out for my senior night. So it was fun. And just being here and having them see everything was like a great experience," said Griffons Senior, Madison Brady.
"A lot of them were here in year one, and we're in year three now. So just a huge form of growth and improvement throughout those three years. And they've been a big part of doing so," said Berg.