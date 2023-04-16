Griffons Lacrosse wins by 10 on Senior Day

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER CONCERNS SUNDAY AFTERNOON... Winds from the northwest through the day on Sunday will be increasing to around 30 mph, with gusts approaching 45 mph at times. Dry air will accompany these strengthening winds, which will cause relative humidity to drop to around 25 to 30 percent this afternoon. The combination of strong wind along with the decreasing relative humidity will cause fire weather concerns to increase through the afternoon. Area fuels are greening up, but there still remains plenty of drier vegetation, and one-hour fuels may respond by further drying out as the humidity decreases. Outdoor burning is discouraged on Sunday.