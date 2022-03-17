Griffons preparing for Elite 8

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Missouri Western Griffons are less than a week away from their Elite 8 matchup in Birmingham, Alabama.
To get to this point the Griffons most recently defeated the MIAA regular season and tournament champs fort hays state.
Western coming in as the seventh seed in the Elite 8, look to continue their special postseason run.
This is the first time the team has made it this far in 27 years.
“You know, coming off a fantastic tournament, our region had fantastic basketball and you know, come back win against Fort Hayes. It was just an unbelievable ending and so we're excited we've had some time, you know to recover here so haven't been around the team in the last 48 hours but really excited to get going,” Missouri Western head coach Candi Whitaker said.
The griffons in the elite 8 facing the midwest region winner, the one seed Grand Valley State.
This game is set for Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Birmingham, Alabama.
The winner advances to the final four.