Griffons win 2nd straight game against the Bearcats

MARYVILLE, Mo - The Missouri Western Griffons beat their rivals, the Northwest Bearcats 55-37 Saturday afternoon.
Northwest drops to 7-7 overall and 2-6 in the MIAA. Missouri Western improves to 13-4 overall and 7-2 in the MIAA.
Northwest got off to a quick 4-0 start before the Griffons got on the board. Caely Keston gave the Bearcats an 8-3 lead as she knocked down a three-pointer a few possessions later. After a few more trips down the court, Evelyn Vasquez gave Northwest its largest lead of the game so far as she got a layup to drop to give the Bearcats a 10-5 lead.
But the 2nd quarter Missouri Western came alive, scoring 18 points and holding Northwest to only 3.
Jordan Cunningam led the way for the Griffons scoring 8 points in the 2nd quarter. As Missouri Western led 25-13 at half.
The 3rd quarter same story for the Griffons offense as they scored 26 in the third. Northwest able to score 12 in the quarter.
But Missouri Western built up too much of a lead during the 2nd and 3rd quarters as they beat Northwest 55-37.
Brionna Budgetts led Missouri Western in scoring with 15 points. Connie Clarke finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Jordan Cunningham finished with 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting, and Kassandra Caron finished with 10 points as well.
Molly Hartnet led Northwest in scoring with eight points. Kelsey Fields recorded her third straight double-digit rebounding game as she finished with 10.