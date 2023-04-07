Group creates Adult Hockey League in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) St. Joseph may not be known as a hockey town, but a group of people are trying to change that.
"Hockey's for everyone, and we want to grow the game here in St. Joe,” said St. Joe Hockey League's, Michael McGrath. “A couple of guys from Canada that I met here, when I moved down about four years ago, we were really wanting to have like a good organization here and start playing hockey."
While this league is in its early stages, with just two teams. It has already gained a lot of popularity from area players.
“I was actually searching down to Kansas City and couldn't find much to play. I've been itching to get back on the ice. So hearing about leagues like this, like opening up and trying to play some hockey is really good," said St. Joseph Hockey League's, Chadron Cummins.
Michael McGrath started a Facebook page to see if anybody would be interested in playing, and right away he gained a lot of interest.
"So I started a Facebook page and kind of kicked around the idea and then started to have like 70 members now," said McGrath.
Most area leagues take place on late weeknights down in Kansas City, McGrath knew he wanted to give the St. Joseph Guys a chance to not have to drive an hour to play.
“I'm just super pumped about it. And everybody else is super happy about it too," said McGrath.
“The guys were really nice to me. It wasn't like the black sheep and the white flock just jumping in. I mean, they took me under their wing, and have been super nice," said Cummins.
So far, the league has 22 players divided up on 2 teams. It's a great start, but they are hoping to get even more.
“We want four total teams. Right now we have two and I think we can generate enough interest in this to do that," said McGrath.
The League plays on Thursdays at 7:30pm, For more information on how to join, you can contact the Facebook Page, St. Joseph Adult Hockey League.