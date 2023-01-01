Hartnett scores 24 as Bearcats secure 1st conference win of the season

(MARYVILLE, Mo) - Northwest Athletics.
The Northwest Missouri State women's basketball team picked up its first conference win of the season as they defeated the Northeastern State RiverHawks 67-55.
Northwest improves to 6-6 overall and 1-5 in MIAA action.
The Bearcats and RiverHawks were knotted up at 10 apiece after first quarter action. Molly Hartnett scored eight of Northwest's 10 points in the quarter.
But the Riverhawks led by 1-point going into the half, 25-24.
Both teams shot better than 50 percent in the second quarter. Northwest held the RiverHawks to zero three-point attempts in the quarter while also forcing NSU into five turnovers.
Hartnett scored 18 first-half points for the Bearcats on 7-of-10 shooting and 4-of-6 from beyond the arc.
Kelsey Fields tallied her 10th rebound of the game with 6:57 to go in the third quarter.
At the end of the third quarter, Northwest led NSU 43-37. The Bearcats outscored NSU 19-12 in the quarter on 6-of-15 shooting from the field.
Evelyn Vasquez scored seven points in just over five minutes of action in the fourth quarter to give her 11 points at the media timeout as the Bearcats led 54-44.
Northwest defeated Northeastern State 67-55 as the Bearcats recorded their first conference win of the season. The Bearcats shot 44.6 percent from the field during the game and forced 15 NSU turnovers. Northwest had 14 points off of the turnovers. Northwest out rebounded the RiverHawks 34 to 25 with 15 of the rebounds being offensive.
Fields had 13 points and a career-high 15 rebounds as she tallied her third double-double of the season. Fields also had a team-high three steals. Hartnett finished with a season-high 24 points to go along with two assists, two steals, and one block. Vasquez finished with 11 points, two rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Moody added nine points and a team-high four assists. Jayna Green had three blocks to bring her within two of tying the all-time career blocks record at Northwest. Green has 120 career blocked shots.