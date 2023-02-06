Hass signs with Graceland University

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Luke Hass signed his National Letter of Intent with Graceland University on Monday.
Hass started out as a Tight End for the Central Football Team early in his High School career, but made the transition to Offensive Lineman.
"I dreamed about playing college football. I didn't think I was going to do it as a Tight End , so I kind of expected the change. I'm grateful for Coach Trotter and all the coaching staff and what they've done," said Hass.
The Central Senior says his future school reminds him of Central High School and that he is ready for his new opportunity in a place that just felt like home.
"It felt like home. They have really nice facilities. It just felt like Central. Coach McQuillan used to coach with coach Trotter. And Coach McQuillan was the guy recruiting me. He was a very nive guy, he kept up with me 24/7 making sure I was okay. And their facilities amazing, coaching staff amazing," said Hass