...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northeast Kansas and north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATVIE HUMIDTY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, 025, 028, 102, 103,
104, AND 105...

The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has
issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday
afternoon through Thursday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 025, 102, 103, 104, and
105.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 011, 012, 020, and 028.

* WIND...Gusty southwesterly winds. Sustained speeds of 15 to 20
mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling to 20-25 percent.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Brown officially signs with William Jewell

  • Updated
  • 0
Ashley Brown signing her official Letter of Intent to William Jewell

Ashley Brown made it official with friends and family by her side that she will attend William Jewell.

(MAYSVILLE, Mo) Maysville Senior, Ashley Brown made it official that she will join the William Jewell Track & Field Team.

Brown has helped win 2 State Softball Championships at Maysville High School in her 4 years of playing. 

She has also been a key member of the Track & Field Team at Maysville, and has decided after her visit to the college campus that William Jewell would be the best landing spot for her.

While she says she will miss softball. She's ready to show what she can do in track and field.

"My grandmother actually went to William Joseph, she's alumni from there and she really pushed me to go take that visit. And then when I went there, I saw that campus I was just like, This is my this is going to be my new home for the next four years," said Brown. "So I just really love the community. The visit itself was amazing and everything about it was just so great track I have always had a special place in my heart since freshman year. I have always had a drive to do good in it. And then when the time came, I was just this is what I'm going to do for the next four years and I know I'm going to do well in it as well."

