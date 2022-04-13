Brown officially signs with William Jewell

(MAYSVILLE, Mo) Maysville Senior, Ashley Brown made it official that she will join the William Jewell Track & Field Team.
Brown has helped win 2 State Softball Championships at Maysville High School in her 4 years of playing.
She has also been a key member of the Track & Field Team at Maysville, and has decided after her visit to the college campus that William Jewell would be the best landing spot for her.
While she says she will miss softball. She's ready to show what she can do in track and field.
"My grandmother actually went to William Joseph, she's alumni from there and she really pushed me to go take that visit. And then when I went there, I saw that campus I was just like, This is my this is going to be my new home for the next four years," said Brown. "So I just really love the community. The visit itself was amazing and everything about it was just so great track I have always had a special place in my heart since freshman year. I have always had a drive to do good in it. And then when the time came, I was just this is what I'm going to do for the next four years and I know I'm going to do well in it as well."