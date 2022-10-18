 Skip to main content
East Atchison wins Class 1 girls state golf championship

Class 1 State Golf Results

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) The East Atchison Wolves claimed the Class 1 Girls State Golf Championship Tuesday afternoon. 

The Wolves shot a two-day score of 826—83 shots better than second place.

East Atchison's Kelsea Kirwan won the Class 1 State tournament with a two-day score of 189—five strokes ahead of South Harrison's Abrielle Owens (194).

Here are the local individual golfers' results:

4. Hannah Riner (Maysville)- 199

7. Jamie Barnett (EA)- 206

8. Elle Copple (Gallatin)- 207

9. Haley Bennett (Lawson)- 209

10. Sydnee Bruns (EA)- 211

11. Courtney Crose (Gallatin)- 212

T18. Josie King (EA)- 218

25. Olivia Hopkins (Maysville)- 225

T28. Hayley Sweiger (Maysville)- 226

T28. Bridgette Hightshoe (Worth County)- 226

45. Reece Weldon (Trenton)- 239

T48. Addisyn Musser (East Buchanan)- 241

51. Clare Staley (King City)- 243

T55. Payten Shrader (Rock Port)- 246

T57. Abagail Barton (East Buchanan)- 250

T57. Aubrey Cox (Lawson)- 250

T61. Eliana Cowling (Trenton)- 251

T61. Eva Engel (Worth County)- 251

T66. Madison Kirk (Gallatin)- 255

75. Hilarry Elifrits (East Buchanan)- 266

79. Isabelle Potts (Hamilton)- 275

80. Jacci Hahn (Maysville)- 285

81. Hannah Critten (Gallatin)- 292

83. Isabella Wright (Stanberry)- 305

Team results:

1. East Atchison

4. Maysville

T6. Gallatin

