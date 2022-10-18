East Atchison wins Class 1 girls state golf championship

(COLUMBIA, Mo.) The East Atchison Wolves claimed the Class 1 Girls State Golf Championship Tuesday afternoon.
The Wolves shot a two-day score of 826—83 shots better than second place.
East Atchison's Kelsea Kirwan won the Class 1 State tournament with a two-day score of 189—five strokes ahead of South Harrison's Abrielle Owens (194).
Here are the local individual golfers' results:
4. Hannah Riner (Maysville)- 199
7. Jamie Barnett (EA)- 206
8. Elle Copple (Gallatin)- 207
9. Haley Bennett (Lawson)- 209
10. Sydnee Bruns (EA)- 211
11. Courtney Crose (Gallatin)- 212
T18. Josie King (EA)- 218
25. Olivia Hopkins (Maysville)- 225
T28. Hayley Sweiger (Maysville)- 226
T28. Bridgette Hightshoe (Worth County)- 226
45. Reece Weldon (Trenton)- 239
T48. Addisyn Musser (East Buchanan)- 241
51. Clare Staley (King City)- 243
T55. Payten Shrader (Rock Port)- 246
T57. Abagail Barton (East Buchanan)- 250
T57. Aubrey Cox (Lawson)- 250
T61. Eliana Cowling (Trenton)- 251
T61. Eva Engel (Worth County)- 251
T66. Madison Kirk (Gallatin)- 255
75. Hilarry Elifrits (East Buchanan)- 266
79. Isabelle Potts (Hamilton)- 275
80. Jacci Hahn (Maysville)- 285
81. Hannah Critten (Gallatin)- 292
83. Isabella Wright (Stanberry)- 305
Team results:
1. East Atchison
4. Maysville
T6. Gallatin