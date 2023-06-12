 Skip to main content
Honoring a Pioneer: Nan Carter gives generations of women opportunities in sports

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Nan Carter has spent most of her life helping out and providing women opportunities in sports.

Carter spent more than 40 years coaching softball. 

Watch the video to learn more about the Missouri Sports Hall of Famer's impact.

