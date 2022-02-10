Howard reaches 1,000 career points in Sophomore season

(PLATTSBURG, Mo) When it comes to individual accomplishments, reaching 1,000 career points is something a lot of high school basketball players dream of.
So it makes it that much more impressive that Plattsburg's Isaia Howard did it in a year and a half.
“I was shocked, cause my mom told me I was 70 points away or something like that, and when it happened I was shocked, I wasn’t really sure how to feel about it," said Howard.
While Howard didn't know how much he needed, those around him did. He was 45 points away heading into the Friday matchup vs Hamilton, and he scored a career high 45 points to get it.
“I knew he needed 45 going into the week and he went on out Friday night and got it all at once. He was phenomenal Friday," said Twydell "Coach T" Love Jr, Plattsburg Head Coach.
Howard reaching the 1,000 point milestone on his home court, made it a little bit sweeter.
“Just to play basketball, um, to do it in front of my family, a lot of my family was there so that felt good," said Howard.
“Man for starters, he’s having an amazing year with the amount of points that he’s putting up,” said Coach T.
Howard, a scoring machine, also succeeds in many different aspects of his game.
He is currently averaging 26 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 steals per game.
"He is having a phenomenal year, He’s an All-State player as a sophomore. He is one of the ones that is a basketball player and this is what he does," said Coach T.
Reaching 1,000 points as a Sophomore is an incredible feat, but Howard has his eyes set on something even more.
"My biggest goal is going to state. That's probably my biggest goal, but reaching 1,000 was pretty goal," said Howard.