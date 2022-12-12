 Skip to main content
Irish Boys Basketball gets 21-point win at home

Lafayette Irish win at home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish hosted the Platte County Pirates on Monday at Lafayette High School.

The Irish jumped out quickly to a lead after they scored the first 11 points of the game.

The Irish had 5 different players score in the 1st quarter as they took a 24-5 lead heading into the 2nd quarter.

Camden Bennett and Mikey Thomas led the Irish with 8 points each in the first quarter.

The 2nd quarter was no different for the Irish as they tacked on another 21 points and only allowing 16 points.

Lafayette leads at Halftime 45-21.

HALFTIME STATS:

Lafayette                                                  Platte County

Mikey Thomas: 15 Points                  Chandavian Bradley: 7 Points

George Galloway: 13 Points              Boston Wahlert: 5 Points

Camden Bennett: 10 Points

In the 3rd and 4th Quarter the Irish were outscored 26-23. But that was not enough for Platte County as Lafayette cruises to a 68-47 win.

FINAL STATS:

Lafayette                                                Platte County

M. Thomas: 19 Points                            C. Bradley: 14 Points

G. Galloway: 16 Points                           B. Wahlert: 9 points

C. Bennett: 13 Points                            Judah Vignery: 8 Points

Connor Zeit: 8 Points

The Irish (1-0) will travel to take on Mid-Buchanan (4-3) Tuesday at 7pm.

