Irish Boys Basketball gets 21-point win at home

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish hosted the Platte County Pirates on Monday at Lafayette High School.
The Irish jumped out quickly to a lead after they scored the first 11 points of the game.
The Irish had 5 different players score in the 1st quarter as they took a 24-5 lead heading into the 2nd quarter.
Camden Bennett and Mikey Thomas led the Irish with 8 points each in the first quarter.
The 2nd quarter was no different for the Irish as they tacked on another 21 points and only allowing 16 points.
Lafayette leads at Halftime 45-21.
HALFTIME STATS:
Lafayette Platte County
Mikey Thomas: 15 Points Chandavian Bradley: 7 Points
George Galloway: 13 Points Boston Wahlert: 5 Points
Camden Bennett: 10 Points
In the 3rd and 4th Quarter the Irish were outscored 26-23. But that was not enough for Platte County as Lafayette cruises to a 68-47 win.
FINAL STATS:
Lafayette Platte County
M. Thomas: 19 Points C. Bradley: 14 Points
G. Galloway: 16 Points B. Wahlert: 9 points
C. Bennett: 13 Points Judah Vignery: 8 Points
Connor Zeit: 8 Points
The Irish (1-0) will travel to take on Mid-Buchanan (4-3) Tuesday at 7pm.