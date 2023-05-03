Jackson Mahomes arrested in Johnson County, Kan. Wednesday

(JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan.) Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Wednesday morning in Johnson County, Kansas.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking report, Jackson Mahomes was taken into custody by the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on accusations of aggravated sexual battery.
Per KMBC Channel 9 in Kansas City, court documents show Jackson Mahomes faces three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery related to an incident on Feb. 25th.
Authorities have requested a $100,000 bond in this case. Mahomes was in custody as of 9 a.m. Wednesday. He is scheduled for his first court appearance Friday.