Jacobsen retiring from Lawson after 15 years of being Head Coach

(LAWSON, Mo) A historic season for the last go around.
"I’m retiring and coach Robinson is going to take over," said Lawson Head Coach, Tom Jacobsen.
Lawson Cardinals Head Coach Tom Jacobsen is set to retire after 25 years with the school and 15 years as head baseball coach.
“I feel really good about that because there’s a great core here to work with," said Jacobsen.
This season, Jacobsen coached the Cardinals to their first ever State Semifinals and 3rd place game.
“Been nice to have been 1st place but I’ll sure take this and likely go away with 3rd place trophy and very happy," said Jacobsen.
He wasn’t just a baseball coach. He was a head softball coach for 22 years and even helped coach basketball at the school.
"You know baseball is a hard game, but they should be good enough to be competitive and hopefully get down here another time in the next few years and kind of make this the standard," said Jacobsen.
And he has left an everlasting impression on his players.
"Coach Jacobsen and Coach Koeberl have taught me so much over the past 4 years and I don’t think we could be where we are right now without the help of them. It’s amazing," said Lawson Senior, Kaden Owens.
Not many players or even coaches get to go out with a win. Coaches and players in this group along with Coach Jacobsen get to do just that.
“It’s sad to leave all this group of guys and such an amazing team we had going right now," said Owens.
“Not very often when you end your career and you get to finish with a win," said Jacobsen.