Johnson signs with Missouri Western

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A Benton Senior, signs with Missouri Western.
"She's a gym rat. If you have a definition of gym rat, it's Kelsey Johnson," said Benton Head Coach, Chris Michaels.
Years of hard work paying off for the Benton Cardinal senior, as Kelsey Johnson will continue her basketball career at home from Missouri Western,
"It's huge. I've always wanted to play college basketball. So I feel very proud of myself and I made a great decision," said Johnson.
Johnson a homebody of sorts. Says it just made sense to pick the Griffons. She's close to her family, loved the coaching staff at Missouri Western and the environment within the program.
"You can just tell that their bench, like they have so much energy every game so many people come out and I think making it to the Elite 8, it's gonna make it even more popular and more people will come out. So I'm excited for it," said Johnson.
For the path to this opportunity, not easy, especially after an injury derailed her freshman season.
"We're letting her do things in practice that we're not letting her do on the floor because she's coming out of an ACL. And so there are limits and limitations and you're only going to play this many minutes. And so it was really tough for her to wrap her head around in the beginning of 'he's pulling me out and I've done nothing wrong'," said Michaels.
Michaels and the training staff brought Johnson back slowly her sophomore year, but at every turn the Cardinals standout seemed poised to do more.
Johnson put teams on notice that season helping Benton to a Final Four appearance and following it up with another trip to state last season.
"There are times in our huddle and you know, I'm not afraid to say it or even too egotistical to say there are times where we look at KJ and say we need you. We need you right now. We need you defensively. We need you offensively, whatever that may be and she will do whatever it is it doesn't have to be scoring for her," said Michaels.
For her coach. He knows how much time and effort Johnson puts into her game. And maybe just maybe that frustrating freshman season made Johnson an even better ballplayer.
"Listen to coaches and understand how the bench helps her on the floor. Because she's our coach on the floor. She sees things a little bit differently than everybody else does. Because she got to hear those conversations, you know, between banks and all of her assistants and so she got to hear that and that helped her. I know that sounds weird," said Michaels.
Johnson Will wear the black and gold next year, but for now it's about the Cardinals finishing her high school career strong.
"I'm excited for my last year. Hopefully we can make it back to state again and excited to see what happens," said Johnson.