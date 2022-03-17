Jones signs with Coffeyville Community College

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) High school athletes are still announcing their future plans and one Savannah volleyball player announced hers Wednesday, Alexia Jones making it official that she will continue her volleyball career at Coffeyville Community College.
Jones has been a key part of the Savannah volleyball team throughout her high school career.
Jones says she is ready to make the jump out of Missouri.
She is also on a full ride at the school.
“It's an athletic school. So they're all about athletics. So I thought that would help, and honestly just wanted to pursue my career and they gave me a full ride. So that's why I chose to go there. The coach, she's very nice, she's young, and she's willing to see what she's going to work with. And she wants to win, and that's what I want to do. So I feel like that'll work good,” Jones said.