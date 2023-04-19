 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 145 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN KANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST KANSAS

ATCHISON KS           DONIPHAN

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST MISSOURI

ANDREW                ATCHISON MO           BUCHANAN
DEKALB                GENTRY                HOLT
NODAWAY               WORTH

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBANY, ATCHISON, CLARKSDALE,
COUNTRY CLUB VILLA, CRAIG, ELWOOD, FAIRFAX, FOREST CITY,
GRANT CITY, HIGHLAND, KING CITY, MAITLAND, MARYVILLE, MAYSVILLE,
MOUND CITY, OREGON, OSBORN, ROCK PORT, SAVANNAH, ST. JOSEPH,
ST. JOSEPH AIRPORT, STANBERRY, STEWARTSVILLE, TARKIO, TROY,
UNION STAR, AND WATHENA.

Kansas City continues to Prep for NFL Draft

  • 0
NFL Draft Site

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The NFL Draft is only 8 days away from kicking off in Kansas City.

Union Station is the host site for the draft and is starting to take shape, including the stage.

This year's draft is rumored to have the largest stage and biggest screens in NFL Draft History, the size of a football field.

100,000 people have already registered (registration is free to attend 2023 Draft) to attend and the NFL is estimating around 300,000 total visitors.

The NFL has also announced 3 musical performances that will take place in front of Union Station (all performances are set for after the draft concludes on that day).

Thursday night:  Fall Out Boy

Friday night: Mötley Crüe

Saturday night: Thundercat 

Admission is free to the NFL Draft concert performances and the NFL Draft Experience, but you have to register through the NFL's Website or the NFL OnePass app.

KQ2 Sports will have 2 Pre-NFL Draft shows, which will air on Saturday April 22nd at 10:30pm and Wednesday April 26th at 6:30pm.

