Kansas City continues to Prep for NFL Draft

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The NFL Draft is only 8 days away from kicking off in Kansas City.
Union Station is the host site for the draft and is starting to take shape, including the stage.
This year's draft is rumored to have the largest stage and biggest screens in NFL Draft History, the size of a football field.
100,000 people have already registered (registration is free to attend 2023 Draft) to attend and the NFL is estimating around 300,000 total visitors.
The NFL has also announced 3 musical performances that will take place in front of Union Station (all performances are set for after the draft concludes on that day).
Thursday night: Fall Out Boy
Friday night: Mötley Crüe
Saturday night: Thundercat
Admission is free to the NFL Draft concert performances and the NFL Draft Experience, but you have to register through the NFL's Website or the NFL OnePass app.
KQ2 Sports will have 2 Pre-NFL Draft shows, which will air on Saturday April 22nd at 10:30pm and Wednesday April 26th at 6:30pm.