Kansas City Royals hire Matt Quatraro as next manager

  • Updated
  • 0
(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The Kansas City Royals announced on Sunday that they have hired a new manager.

48-year-old Matt Quatraro has been named the 18th full-time manager in Royals Franchise History.

Quatraro recently was with the Tampa Bay Rays where he was as a 3rd Base Coach in 2017, and was promoted in 2018 to take over as the Rays' Bench Coach. Before Tampa Bay he was on the Cleveland coaching staff for multiple years as well.

The Rays reached the postseason in 4 of Quatraro's 5 years on their big league staff.

Kansas City finished 65-97 last season and Quatraro has reportedly received high praise for how he communicates with players.

