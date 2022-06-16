Kansas City selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities announcement was held on Thursday with 23 cities trying to compete for 16 spots.
In the Central Region, Kansas City was the first name to be announced as a host city.
The City of Fountains beat out other United States Cities such as Nashville, Denver, Cincinnati, and Orlando, and was even selected over Edmonton, Canada.
The World Cup Matches in Kansas City will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Other U.S. cities to be named as hosts include, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. Cities in Canada include Toronto and Vancouver. Cities in Mexico include Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.