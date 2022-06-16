 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108.
For the second Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...For the first Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 8 PM CDT
Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Kansas City selected to host 2026 FIFA World Cup Games

  • Updated
  • 0
Kansas City named Host City of 2026 FIFA World Cup

(KANSAS CITY, Mo) The 2026 FIFA World Cup host cities announcement was held on Thursday with 23 cities trying to compete for 16 spots.

In the Central Region, Kansas City was the first name to be announced as a host city.

The City of Fountains beat out other United States Cities such as Nashville, Denver, Cincinnati, and Orlando, and was even selected over Edmonton, Canada.

The World Cup Matches in Kansas City will be played at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Other U.S. cities to be named as hosts include, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. Cities in Canada include Toronto and Vancouver. Cities in Mexico include Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara.

