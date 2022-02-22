Kelsey cracks Top 10 at East Buchanan in scoring, rebounding

(Gower, Mo) East Buchanan Junior, Gracie Kelsey has officially joined an exclusive club this year.
"She just finds ways to get the ball around the rim, whether it's her shot or someone else's," said East Buchanan Head Coach, Cori Elms.
As she has now scored over 1,000 career points joining the Top 10 at East Buchanan.
"My team, they've helped me through this all, you know they've been the real ones, they are giving me these passes that I'm able to score off of," said Kelsey.
Kelsey is able to hit a 3, and even post up almost any player she goes against, but that's not all she does, she has grabbed more than 500 Career Rebounds also joining the Top 10 in that category as well.
"To be able to have almost 600 rebounds now as basically playing 2 years, I think that stat is very impressive, and that's something she takes a lot of pride in," said Elms.
Kelsey missed her sophomore year due to a knee injury, but it hasn't slowed down her level of play.
"For me rebounding is big, you just have to box out and do your job, and so for me that's a big one," said Kelsey.
Her ability to rebound the ball is something her coaches say is a very special gift.
"We tell all the girls that you have to be willing to take a shot that might be the best pass that she gets, on a miss. Her ability, her timing on the ball and being able to rebound is a big key for her to keep the ball alive," said Elms.
Kelsey doesn't just improve her game, she adds confidence to those around her.
"I just think overall she has continued to grow as a player, she's been able to help other players around her and they've spent some time in the gym trying to work on themselves. And I think whenever you get a chance to play with a player who can rebound the ball like that, your confidence is higher to take that shot," said Elms.
While the milestones are great, Kelsey really wants one thing over everything else, her team's success.
"I think it's just as it goes. I'm just trying to play my best and help my team succeed," said Kelsey.
While she has had success, describing her own high school career so far? Different.
"It's interesting, cause you never know what's going to happen. You could be playing one season and out the next and then you are right back where you were, so it's just different. It's not one she expected to have. But it's looking up," said Kelsey.