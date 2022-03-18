Koelzer signs to Kansas State

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Another city high school senior will head to the Division I level to continue their athletic career.
Lafayette senior Katie Koelzer is heading to Manhattan, Kansas to compete at Kansas state in the Big 12 as a rower.
Yes, Koelzer will be on the rowing team which is pretty cool considering it's a sport that she's never done before.
But the rowing coach knew Koelzer was six feet tall which is important for a rower and found the Lafayette senior in a unique way.
“I kind of just got a letter one day and I was kind of interested. So I looked more into it and I went on a visit. And I just saw all the program could offer me for the next four years, not just athletically, but academically. So it just seemed like a great opportunity,” Lafayette senior Katie Koelzer said.