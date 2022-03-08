Lafayette advances to state sectionals

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Irish boys basketball team clinched a spot in the Class 4 State Tournament after beating the Benton Cardinals in the district championship.
The Irish are 18-6 on the season, including 7 straight wins.
They will now take on the 21-5 Richmond Spartans.
While the Irish are preparing for their game, they are ready to continue their successful season.
To do that, they have to keep their next play and next man up mentality
“I mean that's always been our mantra for four years. Next man up. We don't have time to worry about that fall night or a guy getting into doing the game with whatever it may be. We just have to keep playing. I mean, basketball in St. Joe right now is pretty, pretty good. We just want to keep fighting and keep fighting to stay in this race as long as we possibly can,” Lafayette Head Coach Kevin Bristol said.
The Irish look to continue their season's success this Tuesday.
The Irish take on Richmond. That game is scheduled to start at 7:45 pm on Tuesday and will be played at Liberty North high school.
The winner advances to the state quarterfinals.