Lafayette beats Center, Advances to the Class 4 State Final Four

(SEDALIA, Mo) The Lafayette Irish took on Center in the Class 4 State Quarterfinals on Friday for a trip to the State Final Four.
This game was all Lafayette as they jumped out to a quick 16-3 lead with 2:30 left in the 1st quarter and ended up leading 16-6 after the 1st.
Lafayette led 37-19 at halftime, and a large part for that was due to the Irish Defense.
The Irish forced multiple turnovers which turned into fast break points offensively, and everyone on the floor was hitting their shots. George Galloway and Antonio Williams were 2 big players that helped increase the Lafayette lead in the 1st half.
"We knew that they didn't really shoot and only liked to drive really and so we game planned for that for a while," said Lafayette Senior, George Galloway.
"We know if we want to win a game it's got to be on the defensive and we no offense doesn't travel everywhere. So he's got to lock up everywhere we go," said Lafayette Senior, Mikey Thomas.
In the 3rd quarter, Center was able to get a little bit back after outscoring the Irish 14 to 11, but in the 4th quarter Lafayette outscored Center 13-8.
Lafayette went on to clinch the win 61-41, punching their ticket to the Class 4 State Semifinals.
"These guys have been working hard since the start of the season they've been showing up every day, just buying into what we're trying to do," said Lafayette Head Coach Kevin Bristol.
"It feels amazing. It's a dream come true. Really, I mean, I didn't know if we were ever going to do this. And to be here, it's so nice," said Galloway.
FINAL STATS:
Camden Bennett: 23 points
Mikey Thomas: 15 points
Antonio Williams: 9 points
Connor Zeit: 6 points