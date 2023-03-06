Lafayette beats Odessa, Heads to Class 4 State Quarterfinals

(LIBERTY, Mo) The Lafayette Irish faced off against the Odessa Bulldogs on Monday in the Class 4 State Sectionals.
Lafayette started off trailing in the 1st quarter, but the Irish started to find their rhythm and took the lead back to end the quarter.
Lafayette led at half 21-13 with help from Camden Bennett's 8 points and George Galloway's 5 points.
In the 2nd half, The Irish distanced themselves from the Bulldogs quickly.
5 Irish players scored in the 3rd quarter, inlcuding Mikey Thomas with 9 points and Connor Zeit with 9 points in the quarter.
Lafayette led by 20 in the quarter after only holding the Bulldogs to 3 Field Goals in the quarter (all 3-point shots).
The Irish would go on to win 68-32 and are headed back to the Class 4 State Quarterfinals.
FINAL STATS:
Camden Bennett: 15 pts
Connor Zeit: 12 pts
George Galloway: 11 pts
Mikey Thomas: 10 pts