Lafayette falls in State Semi's, will play for 3rd place on Friday

(SPRINGFIELD, Mo) The Lafayette Irish taking on (#4) Park Hill Central in the Class 4 State Semifinals on Thursday.
The Irish looking to punch their ticket to the State Title game on Friday, but Started off very slow in this one.
Lafayette trailed 25-9 with 1:29 left in the 1st quarter. Irish trailed 29-12 at the end of the 1st.
The Irish trying to keep themselves in it, but Park Hills Central shooting nearly 56% in the first half. Lafayette shooting only 29% from the field.
Lafayette also had 9 turnovers in the first half, but did have more offensive rebounds than Park Hills Central.
In the 2nd half, Lafayette shot better, shooting 50% from the field and 92% from the Free Throw Line, But defensively the Irish were just unable to stop Park Hills Central Junior Jobe Bryant who finished with 20 points, 7 assists, 6 steals, and 6 rebounds.
“Defensively we weren't we weren't here tonight. And we pride ourselves on play defense. That's how we're able to get down to state this year by playing defense. And
we chose we chose a bad night not to play defense tonight,” said Head Coach Kevin Bristol.
Lafayette lost the rebound battle 38-21 but did shoot 16 for 23 from the Free Throw Line, But Park Hills Central controlled the entire pace of play in this matchup.
Lafayette falling 82-57. The Irish will play for the Class 4 State 3rd place Friday at 10:00am.
“They were able to get downhill pretty easy. They had good shooters on the outside. That was pretty hard to stop. When they did get stopped. They had the dump downs for easy layups for the big. So we could have played better,” said Lafayette Senior, Camden Bennett.
Final Stats:
Camden Bennett: 20 points, 5 rebounds
Mikey Thomas: 10 points
Antonio Williams: 10 points