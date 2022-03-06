 Skip to main content
Lafayette tops Cardinals, win district championship

Lafayette wins district championship

Lafayette wins district championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish boys' basketball team is the Class 4 District 16 champions. 

The Irish defeated Benton, 58-56, in an overtime thriller Friday night.

Lafayette jumped out quickly and led 18-4 at one point early in the game. 

Benton Battled back and tied it up at 50 to force overtime. 

Lafayette was able to get a three from George Galloway in overtime and knocked down free throws to come away with the win.

The Irish will play Richmond in the Class 4 Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:45 at Liberty North.

