Lafayette tops Cardinals, win district championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Lafayette Fighting Irish boys' basketball team is the Class 4 District 16 champions.
The Irish defeated Benton, 58-56, in an overtime thriller Friday night.
Lafayette jumped out quickly and led 18-4 at one point early in the game.
Benton Battled back and tied it up at 50 to force overtime.
Lafayette was able to get a three from George Galloway in overtime and knocked down free throws to come away with the win.
The Irish will play Richmond in the Class 4 Quarterfinals on Tuesday night at 7:45 at Liberty North.