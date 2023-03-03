Lafayette wins the Class 4 District 16 Championship

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish took on the Maryville Spoofhounds in the Class 4 District 16 Championship on Friday.
In the 1st quarter, Maryville Took a 8-2 lead and ended the quarter leading the Irish 10-8.
Mikey Thomas found himself in foul trouble in the first half, and Maryville was able to take advantage and went into the half with a 7-point lead.
Towards the end of the 1st half, Camden Bennett hit an And-1 shot with 3 seconds left to make it a 4-point game, but on the inbounds pass, Maryville was fouled on the half court shot. That put Peyton McCollum on the Free Throw Line and he made all 3, putting Maryville up 7 to end the half.
"Our coaches at halftime told us to just stay focused and keep, keep fighting, and we chipped away at the lead," said Lafayette Senior, Camden Bennett.
In the 3rd quarter, Lafayette went on an early run to take the lead by 1 point.
"We just needed to play defense. We were letting them shoot too many three's and get comfortable on offense. And once we stopped that, our offense starts flowing easily if we just keep getting stops. That's all it really was," said Lafayette Sophomore, Antonio Williams.
After a couple of back and forth possessions, the Irish were able to keep the lead late in the 4th quarter to win 51-46.
"I knew I had to leave it all on the court. This could have been my last game, we were down seven. I know, I didn't want to let my team down like that. I know getting into foul trouble that really jeopardizes the team. So I just wanted to come out and play for them," said Lafayette Senior, Mikey Thomas.
"We just didn't want our season and we had our season on the line and we just had to come out and compete. We just didn't want it to end. This is a group of players. I've been playing with my whole life. And you know, I'm just excited that we got to win and just said we get to keep playing," said Bennett.
FINAL STATS:
Camden Bennett: 16 pts
George Galloway: 13 pts
Mikey Thomas: 8 pts
"Feels good. This was a tough season for us. We had we had so many things go on on the court and off the court that the kids stuck together and we strived. We got down in the first half. A lot of teams would've gave up against a team like Maryville. We fought through, the guys got us back in the game and we came away with the win," said Lafayette Head Coach Kevin Bristol.